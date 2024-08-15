Gospel singer Aduke Gold has continued to trend on after reports about her death emerged on social media

A video of the gospel singer's pastor addressing rumours of her undergoing surgery has emerged

The video has triggered emotions as netizens continue to mourn Aduke Gold while others pen an emotional tribute

Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Penkele, better known as Aduke Gold's untimely demise, has continued to trigger reactions on social media as fans continue to mourn her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an Ibadan-based OAP, Yemi Sonde, on his programme on Tuesday, August 13, revealed how Aduke Gold died during a surgery that many have done in the past successfully, but hers proved abortive.

Aduke Gold's pastor debunks rumours of her undergoing surgery. Credit: @adukegold1

Source: Instagram

Aduke Gold's pastor speaks

Following Sonde's revelation, a video showing the gospel singer's pastor, Ajayi Aderogbo, speaking about her death has emerged online.

The cleric who shared how Aduke Gold began her music career in his church revealed she was ill as she was battling cervical cancer.

He also urged rumourmongers to confirm their information before sharing it publicly.

"Who ever is saying what is not should just stop that, our daughter was ill, she had cervical cancer, she was taken to UCH Ibadan and unfortunately she die. and to the glory of God she rested on a Monday, all information spreading around are false," he said.

Watch video of Aduke Gold's pastor speaking about her death

Fans mourn as they react to Aduke Gold's last video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

global_prudent_nurse:

"Alot are covered by cloth, oh lord console her family and loved ones. RIP ANGEL."

anu_mercy_:

"Hmmm as a Woman please always do your body checkup at least twice in a year."

jayeola_monje:

"Rest in peace ooo lord Father stop this young ones from death please. It’s sad. Very sad."

olamidegrace71:

"Be kind to people some of us are going through alot especially me may her jentle soul rest in perfect peace amen."

ariecollectionsucjeweler

"People Are Going Through Alot. Please Be Kind With Your Word's To People."

Old video of Tope Alabi speaking about Aduke Gold trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported an old video of Tope Alabi speaking about her late junior colleague, Aduke Gold.

Alabi said that she had known Aduke Gold for more than 19 years, as she spoke glowingly about her.

In the clip, the singer, who shaded her colleague, explained that Aduke Gold was formerly known as Aduke Penkele, but she was the one who changed her name to Aduke Gold.

Source: Legit.ng