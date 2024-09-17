Singer Tyla's acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) has remained a heated topic in and outside Nigeria

In a trending video, some American podcasters, while analysing Tyla's speech, addressed the need for her to work on her communication

The podcasters' comment has gotten the attention of Nigerians, as many agreed with them

Some American podcasters have shared their opinion on South African singer Tyla's acceptance speech at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) after winning the Best Afrobeats Award.

Recall that Tyla won the award ahead of Burna Boy's City Boys, Tems' Love Me Jeje and Ayra Starr's Last Heartbreak song.

Podcasters say Tyla needs to work on her communication. Credit: @tyla

Source: Instagram

However, she caused a buzz after addressing the tendency to group all African artists under the Afrobeats label despite the genre’s significant influence and success.

"This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeat[s]. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse, it is more than just Afrobeats," she said in part.

Podcasters react to Tyla's speech

Some Americans on Joe Budden's podcast spoke on the need for Tyla to work on her communications.

One of the podcasters described the Water crooner as a plant, seemingly suggesting that she acted like a typical South African.

“Tyla is a plant. The people who set the stage for Tyla to benefit from Afrobeats and win Afrobeats awards will do the same thing again, it won’t be the last time," the podcasters said.

Watch the video below

Podcasters' comment about Tyla stirs reactions

Read some of the reactions below:

jay_bbag:

"I’m glad even outsiders are seeing and saying it."

masternano:

"I am curious, If a Nigerian won an award for an amapiano song what would the critics say?"

fortheninetofivers:

"How could a plant also be talented? I’m so confused. She has the talent and the look."

fatzytharealest:

"Afrobeat has been attacked!!! Since the year started with Kendrick and drake beef and now tyla getting the front stage of African music as a South African amapiano artiste."

idia_iyesigie:

"Fact and fact only. They’re trying to undermine Nigerian artist. Tyla is an industry plant."

Cardi B defends Tyla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that US rapper Cardi B defended Tyla following the recent social media bullying.

Viewers felt Tyla was rude towards Halle Bailey for asking her to hold her award.

Instead, Cardi observed that she was asking Lil Nas X to hold her award because he was the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng