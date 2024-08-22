Singer Portable took some time away from controversies to show off his fashion side, which amazed his fans

The Zazoo Zeh crooner looked dapper in a black three-piece suit and had many people hailing him

His ability to use catchy quotes for his posts has never been in doubt, and he shared another one for his exquisite outfit

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, gave his fans something to discuss as he rocked a classy three-piece suit.

He combined his attire with a tie and sunglasses, and his signature colourful hair was on display. His black shoes matched his black suit and he gave different striking poses in his photo shoot session.

According to the Zazoo Zehh crooner, he cannot regard those who do not regard him. His post gathered a lot of reactions from his family, friends, and fans.

His first wife, Omobewaji, described his look as steeze and composure. Some of his fans were impressed with his outfit and they encouraged him to always dress that way.

In another set of photos, the singer rocked the same outfit without his jacket and held some dollars. He captioned his post:

"Oriade. Sun is alone too but still shining. Star don’t beg to shine. Never stop being a good person because of bad people If you wanna go far go alone."

See Portable's three-piece suit in the slides below:

Reactions to Portable's three-piece suit

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Portable's outfit below:

@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi:

"Steeze and composure."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Portable is on a new classic level as from today, be dressing like this pls."

@iniabasi441:

"Wahala, the only celeb that post 20 times in a day."

@mrclassical01:

"Don’t leave this your photographer, e get why."

@iambankalat:

"They can never make me hate you."

@dris2.1:

"First time I see this wahala with better outfit."

@edwardbankz_1313:

"This one enter. Keep in touch with this stylist, not those street boys ones."

