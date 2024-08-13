Former Big Brother Naija housemate Frodd buzzed the internet with his daughter Elena's fair tale birthday

The reality TV star and nightlife boss took to social media to share clips from his daughter's celebrity-studded party

The pink theme party features their guests, loads of food and goodies for the kids, playhouses and a lot more

Nigerian reality TV star Frodd, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Okoye, shared clips of his daughter Elena's first birthday party online.

The pink-themed party got netizens in their feelings as it looked beautiful and befitting. Elena was pictured with her parents, Frodd and Chioma, rocking matching pink outfits.

Elena's first-year birthday makes it online. Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

The party looked very interesting, as the kids enjoyed themselves and had fun. Taking to his social media page, Frodd expressed his appreciation to his friends and family for gracing the occasion.

Frodd wrote:

"ELE- STAR rated movie 🎥, the show, presence of love was indeed felt . Thank you to all my friends , family , fans who came , sent gifts and wished us well through all mediums . The OKOYE’S are truly grateful for your showers of blessings."

See Frodd's post here:

Recall that the all-star contestant and his Pharmacist wife welcomed their first child. The news of the arrival of the baby, a girl called Elena, broke on social media on Friday amid wild jubilation from fans.

Frodd sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fortunate_nurse:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

@enigmaking1:

"Happy birthday little princess. Kudos on Doing a very good job my brother."

@baroness_vina:

"Happy belated birthday to our little princess. God bless you."

@okm_herbal:

"She's one already! Wow! Happy birthday baby girl."

@iamidaraobongudoh:

"Wishing her many more years with good health and achievements,her parents will not cry because of Elena amen."

@jkluxurystores:

"See party nah."

Frodd happily dances with newborn daughter

BBNaija All Stars ex-housemate Frodd has finally reunited with his family after being evicted from the reality show.

In a heartwarming video making the rounds online, Frodd expressed excitement as he carried his newborn daughter.

The video of Frodd’s emotional reaction to his newborn child touched many hearts on social media.

Source: Legit.ng