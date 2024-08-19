A Nigerian man who relocated to New Zealand purchased his own home in under a year and shared his achievement on TikTok

In the brief video, he offers a glimpse of the stunning interior, moving from the parlour through to the living room

The man, who managed to buy the house within just a year, explained that he posted the video to inspire others, showing them that it is indeed possible

A Nigerian man who recently moved to New Zealand celebrated buying his first home in less than a year, sharing the exciting news on TikTok.

In the video, he takes viewers on a tour of the beautiful interior, starting from the parlour and making his way to the living room.

Nigerian man who moves to New Zealand gets new house. Photo credit: @bamideleajamu

Source: TikTok

He shared that his journey to homeownership within such a short time was meant to encourage others, proving that with determination, it can be done. The video was posted by @bamideleajamu.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

King_steph7845 said:

“Congratulations brother I'm the next to buy my own house next year by God grace and so shall it be in Jesus christ mighty name Amen settled Hallelujah.”

Vera wrote:

“Na sponsor I need, congrat!”

Eloquence commented:

“After dem go say abroad no good...people.”

Bams:

“Skuleeeee, No mind them. Everything in life has its pros and cons sha.”

Treasureekeji:

“Congratulations sir, I tap into this grace that my visa to New Zealand will be released this month ending.”

Bright star:

“Well done for working hard, and thank you am proud of you.”

Eddyfidelis:

“Congrats man please show us the way out as well.”

Daramfoninyang1:

“Miracle no dey tired Jesus.”

Bams:

“I applied through Linkeidn. You can also use seek and indeed … then pray along.”

ChristMaternity:

“Congratulations, I tap into this testimony in Jesus Mighty Name.”

Modest:

“Congratulations sir, more grace.”

Oliver Yakubu:

“I bless God for you brother, I wish the same for my family.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that Esther Chukwu, a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK six months ago, has celebrated the anniversary of her move on Facebook.

Lady from America relocates to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady said she decided to move from the USA to Africa, where she has now made her home.

She packed her bags and flew to Nigeria after fantasizing about the idea for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng