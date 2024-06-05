Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked massive reactions online with his recent tirade aimed at ace lyricist Vector

Despite currently being in America, the singer seems to still have a full grasp of things happening back home

A recent clip of Portable slamming Vector for mentioning his name on his new track has got people talking

Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is at it again. This time, ace Nigerian rapper Vector gets a taste of his ire.

A video of Portable slamming Vector for using his name on a new track has got people talking on social media.

In his viral clip, the street-pop artist slammed Vector, noting that his recent act could have led to his being disrespected.

He noted that it was wrong of Vector to use his name on his song without his permission.

"U no blow pass me" - Portable blasts Vector

The Nigerian singer, who is currently in America, noted that he is a king and has the territories he controls, and Vector should learn to respect that.

Zazu also stated that even though he respects Vector and sees him as a mentor, that doesn't mean he should go around saying rubbish about him.

Vector isn't the first major artist Zazu has called out on social media. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable called out Wizkid and begged the Afrobeats star for a verse.

Watch Portable's video slamming Vector below:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video after he slammed Vector:

@huzanamusic:

"See this small tingo sef they insult a futal lord & award winning lyricist cos of clout. And na tingo for that matter."

@abiola_olayajo:

"Portable should better stop coz he wasn’t referring to him in anyways… Zazu is tha name of a bird in Lion King I guess… even this blogger self na werey, that’s DJ Magnum’s picture (Vector’s Brother)."

@wealth_official_2:

"All this old artist self no Dey respect una self at all …una just Dey pass una boundary anyhow after now una go enter broadcast Dey talk say Dey no respect una for industries SMH."

@wavyuyiano:

"Abeg who dey promote this tanker driver na . I nor dey like see this talkative tanker driver."

@aranmoleti:

"He no insult am. Una own too much for this app ooo… Abi you all no know say this is a PR to vector sha."

@big7record:

"Lol insulting vector cause you want to feel special & greet the hype on media is just so wrong. Like when vector dey win awards who know Portable."

@shilah_yima:

"Insulting vector for clout is what I never expected from anyone sensible, well portable is not."

@outsiders_way:

"See small tingo sef dey insult mi lord."

