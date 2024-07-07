Rapper Vector has sent some words of encouragement to fathers seeking to bond with their children

He said that if it was true that the men did their best to give their children fatherly love, the children would come looking for them

His statement was made at a time when Afrobeats singer, Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, are having a custody battle over their daughter, Imade

Nigerian rapper, Olarenwaju David, aka Vector the Viper, said that fathers who were not allowed to bond with their children would connect with them in the future.

Vector tha Viper rocks stylish outfits as he sends a message to fathers. Image credit: @vectothaviper

Source: Instagram

He stated that if the fathers did their best to create a relationship with their children, being blood-related would always get them to see their children again.

His post got mixed reactions from his fans. While some supported him, some noted that some children may not want to connect with their fathers in the future.

Vector's post came at a period when singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, is battling the custody of his child Imade with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

See Vector's tweet below:

Peeps react to Vector's post

Several reactions have trailed Vector's post. See some of the comments below:

@keishawesley1_:

"This applies to mothers who have been denied access to their children as well …. Be at peace with yourself."

@naija_rich_kids:

"It’s not always the case that blood will connect anytime o. Some kids no send you. Just do your very best to fight for your kids especially when their consciousness is developed enough to register it."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Blood will always connect anytime."

@sirr_dq:

"Facts."

@tayoijave:

"Blood will always connect if you are good but if not, e go shock you say blood na water."

@beauty_emem:

"Posts like this could make irresponsible parents think that blood would always connect and then relax the more. Life isn’t Nollywood o these kids move differently these days."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"I don dey no like you small small."

Vector marks first wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vector had shared a picture to mark his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

He posted a picture from their wedding day and captioned it with a short note where he wished his woman a happy anniversary.

According to him, one year is down more has been pinned down while he ended his note with love emojis.

Source: Legit.ng