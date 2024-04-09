Nigerian international superstar Davido caught the interest of netizens with the recent post he made

The Timeless hitmaker took his X account to show off a massive pile of diamond cusmtomised necklaces in his possession

The enchanting neckpieces all had the 30 Billion Gang (30BG) initials as their pendant meticulously crafted with diamonds

Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke best known as Davido, has spent millions on an array of diamond necklaces for his gang, referred to as 3O Billion Gang (30BG).

The Grammy nominated artist uploaded a snapshot of the customised set of the new necklace on Twitter.

Davido shows off customized diamond 30BG chain for team members. Credit: @davido

Each of the expensive jewellry came with a diamond-encrusted pendant boldly spelling 30BG.

Tunde Ednut, a popular Nigerian blogger and singer's close friend, revealed that the diamond chains will be valued at N20 million.

Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), Davido wrote:

"A new season is upon us."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's new set of 30BG chains

Many people praised the musician for his conscious effort to always look out for his team members.

See their reactions below:

@lifeofolaa:

"001 share give wizkid and burnaboy too, those men too dey wear fake abeg."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"Nobody get Money reach you…001 of all."

@ophishialrex:

This your ice game alone fit buy small second hand PJ for Wizkid."

chioma4eva:

"A man with taste and class soaked with the biggest and kindest of heart for his fellow beings especially his team....he wants every member of his team to shine no wonder he leaves no stone unturned to make it happen....ofcourse he is not perfect just like you and i but his sense of generosity stands him out ...facts."

cubana_chiefpriest:

I don see my own

How much does Davido's new PJ cost?

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido took to his social media page to announce the arrival of his new private jet, a Bombardier 7500.

Since the news broke netizens have been interested in finding out how much the new air plane cost.

According to the price details on the official website of the plane's manufacturer, a Bombardier 7500 doesn't come for cheap at all.

