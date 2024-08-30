Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu caught the attention of many as he addressed popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest

This came after the nightlife businessman was seen trying out some aerobics on a beach in a video that went viral

The controversial movie star criticised Cubana for engaging in such an act and made claims on the implications of what he did

Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has attacked popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest for sharing a video of himself somersaulting on a beach.

According to Legit.ng, Cubana sparked online buzz with a video of himself at the beach. The best friend of Afrobeats star Davido shared a clip of himself enjoying a day at the beach.

Uche Maduagwu flogged Cubana Chiefpriest over viral video. Credit: cubanachiefpriest, @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the nightlife entrepreneur attempted to show off his somersaulting skills but stumbled and fell, struggling to get back up.

Maduagwu criticized his actions, suggesting that he should have gone to the gym for exercise instead of trying stunts at the beach.

The controversial actor taunted the self-acclaimed celebrity barman for his playful attitude and claimed that he had disgraced his wife and family by such an act.

Watch his video here:

Uche Maduagwu trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realmimibankz:

"Why body shaming him? If his ok with his body what’s your problem sir is it your body? Let the man be."

qwere225:

"Cubana what? Na chin chin I hear abi na my ears di pain me?"

angel_igwebuike:

"Uche, close your big mouth before you end up in jail soon."

titanjack_perkins_generators:

"Go and sit down mind your business the guy is living a happy life go and leave your own olosh."

djauxfire:

"You wey dey dance like mumu online wey dey scrub body for ground you done forget say na you useless pass?"

ikechinwendusandra:

"Mugu this Ur mouth go land you for jail one day no go think say Tonto dike go reason you."

man_like_tommyvilla1:

Yaba see your patient oooo ,which doctor dey duty today ,Uche don come out ooooo."

Source: Legit.ng