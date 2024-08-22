Nigerian Apala musician Terry Apala has acknowledged the impact of Wizkid’s fans on his music career

During a recent interview, the music star spoke about how Wizkid FC has made him feel the Gen Z impact on his music

Apala also spoke about Davido and Burna Boy’s fans, and this sparked a debate among netizens

Nigerian singer Terry Alexander Ejeh, aka Terry Apala, recently credited Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s fans, with adding the Gen Z impact to his craft.

Just recently, the Apala Disco musician was in an interview with Echo Room when he gave a shout-out to the different personalities who had impacted his career.

Terry Apala mentioned DJ Tunez, Seyi VIbez and Wizkid FC. According to the 35-year-old former banker, Wizkid’s fans have been there for him, and they cannot be excluded from the picture.

Fans react as Terry Apala appreciates Wizkid FC.

Source: Instagram

Explaining further, he said that since Wizkid FC started posting about his music online, he has felt the Gen Z impact on his craft.

In his words:

“Shout out to Wizkid FC; they’ve always been there for me, too. Shout out to DJ Tunez and Seyi Vibes. We can’t exclude Wizkid FC from the picture because I feel like since they started posting my stuff, tweeting about my stuff, I can feel the Gen Z’s impact in my craft.”

Terry Apala thanks 30BG, Outsiders

Speaking further during the interview, Terry Apala also acknowledged David Adeleke Davido’s fans and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy’s fans. He said:

“Shout out to 30BG. You can’t take all the Wizkid FC, 30BGs, Outsiders, people are beginning to… my Instatran don busy now, social media don busy now.”

The Apala musician also added that if Davido approached him about a music collaboration today, he would take it up. According to him, it’s all love between Wizkid FC and 30BG fans.

See the video below:

What fans had to say about Terry Apala’s interview

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on what he said about Wizkid FC and others. Read them below:

Ojo_gbogbo_bi_odun:

“Una popcy biggest 🦅.”

halimah_jinadu:

“True, cos I have never listened to this guy's music once before, but I dey jam Apala disco remix everyday.”

Noface_no___case:

“Been a fan of Terry Apala since the days of Aunty Baka.”

cornelius_zoba:

“I started jamming to his songs though I'm not Yoruba, he got vibes.”

badmus__dc:

“We love you Terri 🔥.”

tundex969:

“More love, less ego❤️.”

vs__lavish101:

“He doesn’t have record with wiz yet 😂😂 nah him and Tunez get record but he know wizkid impact in his career 😂😂😂.”

_ade.leke:

“😂😂😂.. Dey play.”

mazijudepondis8:

“Chai as Wizkid own no work baba wan make Davido show am real love. Wizkid hoard his feature with this guy yet when it was released the song no even go anywhere.”

Monicaprettyonly:

“Bro is playing smart😂😂😂.”

Swift1media:

“You sure 😂.”

Gremz.dee:

“Fc gat u ❤️.”

exquisite_anna1:

“If WIZKID FC Dey for you otilor 🔥❤️🦅 FC for life.”

Big_osass___:

“This guy nor loyal.”

Larrydon17:

“Asake go make sense with This bros style of music.”

Terry Apala boasts of Wizkid's influence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry Apala sang high praises of Wizkid for jumping on the remix of his song.

Recall that some months back, Wizkid's official DJ, Tunez, teased fans on Twitter about the collaboration between Terry and Star Boy.

The Apala Wifi musician excitedly shared his experience working with Machala during an interview with Naija FM. According to him, hearing Wizkid's verse on the remix of his song, Apala Disco, was surreal.

