Nigerian musician Terry Alexandar Ejeh, widely known as Terry Apala, has shared his surreal experience working with Wizkid

Recall that Wizkid jumped on the remix of one of Terry song's, Apala Disco, which was highly anticipated by fans before its release

In a recent interview, Terry Apala disclosed how he felt when he heard Wizkid's verse on the song

Musician Terry Alexandar Ejeh is singing high praises of Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, for jumping on the remix of his song.

Recall that some months back, Wizkid's official DJ, Tunez, teased fans on Twitter about the collaboration between Terry and Star Boy.

Terry Apala talks about the Wizkid effect

The Apala Wifi musician excitedly shared his experience working with Machala during an interview with Naija FM. According to him, hearing Wizkid's verse on the remix of his song, Apala Disco, was surreal.

Terry Apala said:

"The plans my management had for Apala Disco is already happening because of Wizkid's effect. When I heard his verse, I was mute for about 30 seconds. If you have plans of spending N50 Million on PR for your song, with Wizkid on board, you'd send nothing."

Watch Terry Apala's interview here:

Recall that many have associated Music star Tems' success with Wizkid after he featured her on his 2020 hit single, Essence.

How netizens reacted to Terry Apala's song

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lilp767:

"Big Wiz already built an empire."

@lil_maamiii:

"Big Wiz sha Dey for everybody weda you like it or not."

@benzymeter:

"Star boys effect.'

@Quin_meenat:

"Why you no go mute, Artist with the most international award in Africa.

@Stolid_Dino:

"His actually spitting fact."

