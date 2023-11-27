Young Nigerian singer Terry Apala recently shared during an interview his most immense emotional trauma

He revealed during an interview with Chude Jidenowo how his father, who had abandoned him and his siblings for over 17 years, came back to die in their house

The AfroApala singer also shared how losing his mum has been the most significant loss he has ever had to deal with

Young singer Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known as Terry Apala, recently stirred emotions online with his revelation about his parents and their impact on his life.

The singer revealed this during an interview with Chude, where he noted that losing his mum is the most tremendous pain he's ever had to deal with.

Terry Apala reveals during an interview how his father died in his house, the first he saw him in 17 years. Photo credit: @terryapalaofficial/@withchude

Source: Instagram

During the interview, he also shared that his father was never present in his life. He said his dad had walked out on him, his mum and his siblings since 1990.

Terry Apala shares how his dad came to die in his house

The AfroApala singer noted that the first time he saw his father in 17 years was also the last time he saw him.

Terry Apala shared how his father came to his house to see him and his mum for the first time in 17 years, only to pass away in his arms that same day.

Watch the touching interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Terry Apala's revelation

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Terry Apala's interview:

@veeystitches_fashion:

"Losing a mother is the most painful thing ever I lost my mum this year, February I cry every day because it still feels like a dream."

@mariegold247:

"Oh my goodness.. This is really sad! Parents pls do better by your children. Don't have them if you're not ready please."

@biolasoka:

"Things are really happening. Why do men leave their wives to care for their kids alone? Even if you fell out with your wife,take care of your children, nau. Humans should do better abeg. Most successful men from broken homes always recount how it was their mom all the way."

@nwamaka_:

"I had the best daddy until his death..... So many times I can't relate to how others see their father to be a de**ad beat dad."

@renegadeng:

"ID Cabasa said it all..... Sad. Women stop taking children away from their fathers. Men stop abandoning your children."

@_symplybibi_:

"So heartbreaking."

@oliisaa_:

"Losing a mother is the most painful thing. You can never recover from it. Never."

@dubsynadia:

"So very sad and relatable."

@zenithweddings:

"So touching."

Terry Apala survives brutal attack from vicious highway armed robbers

Legit.ng recalls a previous report when Terry Apala went online to lament a terrifying experience he had in Lagos, traffic with some deadly armed robbers.

The music star, in a post shared on his Instastory channel, disclosed that he was robbed alongside some of his friends while they were stuck in traffic.

Terry added that the incident happened on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng