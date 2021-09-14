Music star Terry Apala and some of his friends have lost their mobile devices to highway armed robbers

One of the singer’s friends shared a video showing his damaged car as he recounted the harrowing experience

According to the individual, the robbers attacked them with cutlasses before making away with their phones

Singer Terry Apala has taken to social media to lament his terrifying experience with highway robbers on the night of Monday, September 13.

The music star in a post shared on his Instastory channel disclosed that he was robbed alongside some of his friends while they were stuck in traffic.

Singer Terry Apala and friends attacked by highway robbers. Photo: @terryapalaofficial

Source: Instagram

Terry added that the incident happened on the third mainland bridge in Lagos. He wrote:

"Bitter experience tonight. Got robbed just now with my guys on the third mainland bridge. I hope they survived."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The singer also posted another video which seemed to have been recorded by one of his friends who witnessed the ugly encounter.

The individual narrated how the robbers carted away their phones after launching an attack on them with cutlasses.

A portion of the video captured the smashed windscreen of the automobile.

Watch below:

Fans, colleagues show concern

Upon sharing the video, some fans and colleagues of the music star thronged the comment section to express concern and check on his well-being.

Read some comments sighted below

tayofaniran said:

"Thank God for your lives."

jiganbabaoja said:

"So sorry bro let’s thank God for life."

larrythenatural_ekundayo said:

"I hope you guys are okay though."

djbaddo said:

"Thank God For Life Blood So Sorry."

rexxiepondabeat said:

"Thank God for life."

Singer Mr Raw hospitalised after getting involved in a car accident

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Entertainer Mr Raw was given a second chance at life and he gave thanks to the almighty God.

The musician in an Instagram post announced that he was involved in a ghastly car accident in Abuja. Mr Raw explained that he was rescued unconscious from the accident scene and taken to a hospital where he is now receiving treatment

Fans, colleagues in the industry thronged his comment section to thank God on his behalf and wish him a speedy recovery.

Source: Legit