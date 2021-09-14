Singer Terry Apala’s Phones Stolen, Car Damaged As Highway Robbers Attack Him and Friends in Lagos Traffic
- Music star Terry Apala and some of his friends have lost their mobile devices to highway armed robbers
- One of the singer’s friends shared a video showing his damaged car as he recounted the harrowing experience
- According to the individual, the robbers attacked them with cutlasses before making away with their phones
Singer Terry Apala has taken to social media to lament his terrifying experience with highway robbers on the night of Monday, September 13.
The music star in a post shared on his Instastory channel disclosed that he was robbed alongside some of his friends while they were stuck in traffic.
Terry added that the incident happened on the third mainland bridge in Lagos. He wrote:
"Bitter experience tonight. Got robbed just now with my guys on the third mainland bridge. I hope they survived."
Omah Lay leaves female fans heartbroken as he unveils beautiful lover in viral videos, stirs mixed reactions
The singer also posted another video which seemed to have been recorded by one of his friends who witnessed the ugly encounter.
The individual narrated how the robbers carted away their phones after launching an attack on them with cutlasses.
A portion of the video captured the smashed windscreen of the automobile.
Watch below:
Fans, colleagues show concern
Upon sharing the video, some fans and colleagues of the music star thronged the comment section to express concern and check on his well-being.
Read some comments sighted below
tayofaniran said:
"Thank God for your lives."
jiganbabaoja said:
"So sorry bro let’s thank God for life."
larrythenatural_ekundayo said:
"I hope you guys are okay though."
djbaddo said:
"Thank God For Life Blood So Sorry."
rexxiepondabeat said:
"Thank God for life."
Singer Mr Raw hospitalised after getting involved in a car accident
Source: Legit