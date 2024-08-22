Reactions have trailed a video of King Sunny Ade, a Nigerian veteran Juju maestro, performing at a recent Lagos event

Sunny Ade was seen paying homage to the Oba Of Ikorodu at the recent birthday party of Bolaji Kassim

Many Nigerians could not help but notice how energetic Kind Sunny still is, even at the age of 77

It was such a fun moment for lovers of King Sunny Ade, a Nigerian veteran juju maestro who has been in the entertainment industry since the early 1960s, who watched him perform recently.

In the viral video, Sunny Ade was seen revering the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Adewale Shotobi, who was also present to grace the occasion.

Source: Instagram

The Ogbomosho-born singer and his band members were seen paying homage to the Oba while also maintaining his "steeze" despite being 77 years old.

His energetic performance and dapper look as awalys failed to leave the lips of many, as the majority opined that he still looked the same as he did many years before now.

While performing, the Oba sent someone to hand him bundles of cash, for which he was absolutely grateful.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Veteran Juju singer left many in their feelings after he revealed how he planned to honour the memory of his late colleague, Onyeka Onwenu, who recently passed.

King Sunny Ade spurs reactions online

See how some Nigerians reacted:

@aauaplug:

"Don’t do drugs and shuga if you want to be this health your old age."

@iammctalk:

"KSA is too loyal and professional. Long live sir."

@radioismyfriend:

"This man no dey old???"

@iyunade_beads:

"Entertainer with Class. I love this."

@toluwanimigold:

"So much humility on the part of KSA...ke pe pe laiye sir."

@andrewfortune1477:

"Man hype man to empty man’s pocket peacefully and happily."

