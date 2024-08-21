The Abuja Police Command has unraveled more details about the death of TikTok star popularly known as Abuja Area Mama

According to the police, it went into investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased whose body was found on August 8, 2024

The police spokesperson labeled the case as a possible homicide and shared the background of the cross-dresser

FCT Police Command has shared its latest findings on the background of the deceased cross-dresser Abuja Area Mama.

According to the police, the late TikTok star's real name is Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict, a 33-year-old man who hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Until his death, he resided in Dape in the Karmo area of Abuja. The police have contacted the family of the deceased and they are helping them with their investigations.

The statement was released by the public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr, on behalf of the commissioner of police, FCT, Abuja, Benneth Igweh.

Recall that Abuja Area Mama's dead boy was found on August 8 on Katampe-Mabushi expressway, Abuja.

See the police statement below:

Reactions to the police statement

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to the police statement on Abuja Area Mama's death below:

@PrinceOfIgala:

"Na now una dey know am?"

@lordfizzle0331:

"This Abuja force PRO no sabi anything at all. If you post a news, it’s either you accompany the news with your own filtered pictures or you put your oga own there, even on a news as sensitive as this one na wa for you o."

@Ezechuk39509060:

"After almost two weeks you are now identifying him."

Maxwell Nwachukwu

@Maxilbee:

"Killing of gay people is common in Nigeria because the hate and unacceptable is much ….you are only aware of this guy own because he’s popular."

Abuja Area Mama narrates his ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the gruesome death of Abuja Area Mama had continued to be the talk of the town as many.

Nigerians show sympathy and concern an old video of the departed crossdresser went viral online, revealing the things he disclosed about his life.

In the trending footage, Area Mama opened up on the harsh realities of being a male "hustler" and the dangers he faced.

