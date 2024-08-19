A new video of Chidimma Adetshina appealing for votes to progress in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has emerged online

The former Miss SA finalist shared how she plans to make use of the Miss Universe platform to promote inclusion and acceptance

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina was made to bow out of the Miss SA pageant after being bullied by South Africans

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina, who recently accepted a spot in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, has now appealed for public support amid the controversy surrounding her citizenship in South Africa.

Recall that the Nigerian pageant disclosed that the 23-year-old who emerged as the 25th finalist in the competition will represent Taraba state.

Chidimma Adetshina sends message to fans. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma shares why people should vote for her

In a video posted on Miss Universe Nigeria's social media timeline, Chidimma appealed to the public to vote for her to progress to the Top 10.

The former Miss SA finalist, who described herself as a woman who has faced adversity, said she wants to use her voice and story alongside the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance.

“I also want to educate people on the power of diversity to build a stronger community that benefits everyone," she said.

Watch Chidimma Adetshina's video below:

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina appeals for votes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

shawramz:

"This is very emotional...may we never put our children through this dilemma. I am glad Chichi is not emotionally broken down, she is soldiering on to have her dream realised."

emmawareus:

"You always have my vote sis!! What a powerful message."

thapelo_molaudzi:

"Miss universe already."

official_abdulthiam:

"You have all of my votes you will conquer love you."

ser_mimosa:

"You have my vote Queen from the day. Keep pushing. Make up proud."

24 contestants competing with Chidimma trigger backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as voting commenced for this year's Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, the organisers released photos of other contestants competing for the crown on Friday, August 16.

The organisers shared pictures of the other 24 contestants and listed the process viewers should follow to vote for their favourite.

Reacting to the photos, a netizen said:

"Hope they have arrested the photographer."

Source: Legit.ng