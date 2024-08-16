Chidimma Adetshina's bold move to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant has continued to be the talk of the day

Recall that the beauty model was bullied out of Miss South Africa over reports of ethnicity fraud

Details of the Nigerian beauty show emerge, as well as the state in which Chidimma would be representing

Barely days after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa beauty show due to outrage over her ethnicity, Chidimma Adetshina accepted an invitation to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe Nigeria.

Guy Murray-Bruce, president of the Silverbird Group and producer of the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, made the announcement on social media.

Chidimma Adetshina represents Taraba state at Miss Universe Nigeria. Credit: @chichi_venessa

Adetshina, however, will be the 25th competitor and will represent Taraba State in northeastern Nigeria.

Chidimma, representing Taraba State, conveyed her pleasure in a moving acceptance video in which she congratulated Silverbird Group, the event's organisers, and revealed her optimism for the path ahead.

A recent post by the organisation revealed that voting lines are open for fans and spectators to vote their desired delegate.

Chidimma Adetshina spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

theebikaoluohu:

"All the very best Chichi,glad you are strong to go on with a redirection."

_austinogie:

"South Africans y’all can vote now 👏👏👏 let us be proud of y'all."

anekakazane:

"Representing the Nigerian community in South Africa."

realabeshadrach:

"No time to waste guys , let's hit up the website and give Chidinma massive votes."

ladynamibia2:

"South Africans we understood you guys the first time, you guys kept saying she's not South African, now what are you guys doing over here, "let's support our girl" .....now she's your girl ??"

princessjoyagbozi:

"For those South Africans that have been shouting that they want to vote oya come and vote."

forever_yute:

"South Africa let's now vote for our girl. She must bring it home."

