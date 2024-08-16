Nigerian media expert Guy Murray-Bruce has shed light on the situation surrounding Chdinmna's Adetshina's withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant

While Guy was speaking as a guest on Arise TV, he mentioned that it was indeed the South African government that singled her out

However, her inclusion in the Miss Universe Nigeria has sparked outrage among Nigerian netizens

The decision of former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina to participate in the Nigerian beauty pageant Miss Universe Nigeria has ignited many comments.

Recall that Miss Universe Nigeria held out an invitation to the beauty queen after she was compelled to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant following bullying from the country's indigenes.

Guy Murray Bruce weighs in on Chidinma's plight. Credit: @arisenewsofficial, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

"SA govt targeted Chidinma Adetshina" - Guy Murray-Bruce

However, fresh information has come to light regarding Chidinma's plight. As stated by the President of Silverbird Group/National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, who Arise TV recently interviewed, the real culprits are the South African government.

Guy noted that the government targeted Chindinmna Adetshina and not the pageant organizers.

In Guy's words:

"I reached out to the National Director of Miss South Africa. The organisers were fine with her, but the South African government was against her. The Miss South Africa organisation was transparent and sympathetic, but the government was not kind."

Watch his interview here:

He also confirmed that Chidinma was not given any preferential treatment during the audition stages, just like the others.

Guy Murray- Bruce spurs reactions online

Read some comments below:

@iamjidekene:

"Warms the heart; the True Nigerian Spirit. Love to see it."

@boj_khalifa:

"This is a message. A strong one, when one door shuts, another one opens, and no man can stop your destiny."

@youngsmitholamidapo:

"She going to win miss World."

@peterwithabang:

"Some South Africans are already spreading misinformation about this."

@eblycious:

"And they were fine with white winning it. South Africa and their h8te for Nigeria is pathetic."

@myth.sammie::

"I hope VDM can listen to wat Ben has said and stop that his stupid narrative he is trying to push against this girl."

South Africans drum support for ex-miss SA

Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Nigerian beauty pageant 'Miss Universe Nigeria' has spurred reactions from South Africans.

Numerous South African netizens have returned to social media to drum support for Chidimma.

Adetshina, whom they bullied out for Miss SA South Africans' unexpected support for Chidimma Adetshina has triggered reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng