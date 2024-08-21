A video of a man sending a message to music star Davido about his father's one billion naira donation to a church is trending

The man who called on the singer's father to collect the donation from the church shared how he could have spent the whopping sum of money

The man's explanation in the viral video appeared to have resonated with several netizens who supported him

Music star David Adeleke Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke's one billion naira donation to a church in Lagos has remained a heated topic on social media, with a man sharing his opinion in a viral video.

In a trending social media video, a man identified as Gehgeh called on the DMW label boss to talk to his billionaire dad about retrieving his donation to the church.

Man sends a message to Davido following his dad's N1 billion donation to the church. Credit: @davido @official_gehgeh

Source: Instagram

The man spoke about how the billion naira could have been used to support poor Nigerians during the country's difficult times.

According to Gehgeh, the donation given to the church was not for the members but for the church leaders, who he claimed already had in abundance.

“Davido I’m giving you 24hrs now, to call your father and tell him to collect that money from that church," the man said in the video.

Watch the video of the man sending Davido to his father below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Davido's dad was seen warning Isreal DMW at the church programme.

People react as man calls on Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the man's message to Davido's father. Read them below:

samtiago014:

"Normally. This thing way he dey talk so nah truth ooo but nah cruise we go call ham. Poor man no get hope at all for dis Nigeria Abeg. When last person don see money on the floor self."

deoracle10:

"Some church no be church, na laundry shop."

amaplainogandy:

"Hate him but na fact him dey spit."

agemo.1

"He's saying the truth wether you like it or not."

kouli.baly1

"Rich man doings Poor man dy give advice."

iam____oj:

"Wetin your father don do ??"

DJ Chicken expresses love for Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken tendered his sincere apology to Davido after dragging the singer on a live video.

DJ Chicken revealed how he felt about the way he was treated by Davido's security detail while attempting to meet the singer.

Referring to Davido as 'daddy,' DJ Chicken expressed his love for the singer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng