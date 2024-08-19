The Adeleke's were at a Thanksgiving service at a Cherubim and Seraphim church’s headquarters on Sunday, held in loving memory of Esther Adeleke

The service was attended by close associates of the Adeleke's, including Davido, Isreal, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Governor Dapo Abiodun

However, Isreal was seen trying to record the event, but Davido's dad lovingly told him to take the camera away

Nigerians are yet to get over the huge contribution made by Davido's Dad, Adedeji Adeleke, to the Centenary Endowment Fund of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church.

The family had a Thanksgiving service at the church’s headquarters on Sunday, held in loving memory of Adedeji Adeleke's late mother, Esther Adeleke.

Davido's dad asked Isreal to stop recording him. Credit: @isrealdmw, @carmart.ng

Source: Instagram

While the service was ongoing, Isreal, Davido's logistics manager, tried to do a video recording but was soon stopped by his boss' father, who told him to take the camera off his face.

Isreal, at first, failed to listen and continued recording, prompting the singer's father to repeat his hand gesticulation and alerting him to stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido could be seen laughing at the whole scenario.

Watch the clip here:

Nigerians react to Isreal & Davido's dad's drama

Fans have laughed about Isreal's behaviour, saying he does not listen. Read some reactions below:

@badinflu3nc3_:

"Real billionaires don like cameras why?"

@naija_eyes:

"That isreal no dey ever hear word."

@Slanddi:

"Davido wearing cap in church, I’m not against it say, but I know church used to be against that nau?"

@KrugaaI:

"Is this place church of celeb or for both poor and rich."

@Omotoyobola:

"The man likes coded life."

@TaiwoMuyiwa3:

"The Man doesn’t like the spotlight like his Son..meanwhile Israel get coconut head."

@Timidey4you:

"No controversy, no family issues made public. Just cool and lowkey money. Baba Olowo."

Davido's dad carrying one of the singer's twins

Meanwhile, many netizens have been captivated by a viral clip of Davido's dad carrying one of the singer's twins during a recent party.

The singer and his wife, Chioma, recently attended the graduation ceremony of Davido's nephew, and they were there for the first time with their twins.

A trending clip of the singer's dad carrying one of the twins during a photo session has sparked massive reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng