A trending video of Prophet Jeremiah unveiling his miracle stones has stirred reactions from Verydarkman

The cleric showed off the stones in the video as he said it will be used to strike down enemies

The video comes amid the prophet's ongoing court case with Verydarkman over his miracle products

Media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman or VDM, has reacted to a trending video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin launching his miracle stone.

The video, which Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut recently posted, showed the cleric speaking about why people should get these stones, which, according to him, will be used to strike down their enemies.

Fufeyin stood beside a pile of stones, advising people to get at least one for themselves to fight their foes.

The cleric also recalled a biblical event where God sent down hailstones to kill Joshua’s enemies.

This comes amid the cleric's court case with VDM over his miracle products.

VDM, others react to Prophet Jeremiah's miracle stone

As expected, the video amassed reactions, including a comment from Verydarkman, who wrote:

“Stone no need nafdac so feel free guys…God bless stones and the users,if you kpai person as en€mi them go pick you ooo.”

Not stopping there, VDM also dropped a video criticising the cleric over the miracle stone. Watch the video here.

