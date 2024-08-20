Two young men on social media have caused a stir for looking like top singers Davido and Rema

A video made the rounds online of the celebrity lookalikes posing and singing together to one of Rema’s songs

The trending clip sparked a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, with some debating over the resemblance

Nigerian singers Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, and David Adeleke, aka Davido, have made headlines over a video of their lookalikes making the rounds online.

Davido is no stranger to having lookalike fans, but a new video emerged showing not just an OBO lookalike but a Rema lookalike.

Fans react to a video of Rema and Davido's lookalike. Photos: @davido, @heisremanewss

Source: Instagram

In the clip posted on Instagram by @Callmekayor, the Rema and Davido lookalikes wre spotted hanging out together. However, that was not all.

The video captured the two young men singing along to Darkoo’s song with Rema, Favourite Girl. It also showed the moment another young lady came to join them in front of the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

What fans said about Davido, Rema’s lookalike

As expected, the video of Davido and Rema’s lookalikes made the rounds online and drew the reaction of many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Nk._aesthetics:

“I almost thought it was their throwback till I saw their lips syncing with the song 😂.”

_eseblessing:

“Wat I ordered vs wat I got 😂.”

Radianthijabs._:

“Who else thought it was their throwbacks😂.”

kelvin_kertz:

“Rema and Davido ❌ Remote and DVD ✅.”

oma_for_short:

“Fr I thought it was them when they were younger o😂.”

tonia.gram_:

“Davido lookalike don too plenty for this country. Na every time I dey see him look alikes??”

adeklogs:

“They stop downloading at 12%.”

eniola___sarah:

“Remilekun and Davidi innit?”

iambigsudan:

“Remnant and Davidon't then the other girl at the back is Terms 😂.”

chidera_04:

“Remains and daviddon't.”

Leeeymarrrrh:

“The rema own was just so duplicate like he looks so much like him.”

Mimi_karls__:

“All the Davidos look alike dey always look like werey.”

sofreshpaid123:

“Na tb of rema and davido una de live as present future 😭.”

Davido's lookalike buys new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s lookalike, Twin OBO, shared his latest achievement on social media.

The skit maker, known for banking on his similar looks to the music star, recently splashed millions of naira on a brand new Lexus car.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Twin OBO unveiled his Lexus and called it his own Maybach, just like Davido.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng