Kate Henshaw Speechless As Davido's Look-alike Prostrates to Greet Her on Isbae U’s Show: "So Rude"
by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw was taken aback by what she met at Isbae U’s recent YouTube show “Curiosity  Made Me Ask”
  • Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood star once complained about Afrobeats star Davido not greeting her
  • During Kate’s recent appearance on Isbae U’s show, the comedian invited the “musician” to make up for the grudges she bore, spurring massive reactions online

Nigerian content creator Adebayo Abidemi, known as Isbae U, buzzed the internet after he tried to settle the misunderstanding between actress Kate Henshaw and singer Davido.

Legit.ng reported that Kate Henshaw left people talking over a video of her addressing her relationship with music star David Adeleke Davido. 

Kate Henshaw trends after complaining about Davido's attitudes
Isbae U invites Davido's look-alike on his show to greet Kate Henshaw. Credit: @katehenshaw, @davido
Kate, during an interview with media personality Chude, shared her sentiments about the DMW label boss while stating that she’s not a fan. 

When Chude asked the actress if she liked the Unavailable crooner, Kate responded by recounting her experience with Davido at an event. 

The actress revealed that Davido didn’t greet her, leaving her feeling disrespected. She, however, added that she had no personal issues with him. 

“Davido" finally greets Kate Henshaw

During Is Bae U’s recent YouTube show, where he hosted Kate Henshaw, the comedian known for his provocative content invited a Davido’s lookalike to prostrate for the actress.

This was after he poked her with questions about the statement she made about the singer months back.

Watch the video below:

Kate Henshaw and Isbae U’s video trends 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

asisat_oshoala:

"You made aunty Kate curse she say na wtfff."

antolecky:

"Dey never arrest you?"

yungadex_visuals:

"You finally met your Match. Aunty Kate wey be silent shooter for insults."

kayoafrica's pr:

"Aunty Kate took matters into her bare hands she strangulated BaeU."

asa_ugochukwu:

"Aunty Kate came prepared every question had a palatable answer… “your Cheeks” took me out>"

funkekut:

"Blaaaaaaad!! Na you fit this guy! Very rude somebody."

realsophy:

"Someone should help us deal with this guy."

i_am_hayoolar:

"You are making reference to where Jesus was pursuing aunty Katea whole aunty Kate, fear didn’t catch you."

kelonline:

Hahahahah. First time I’ve seen someone come at him like that. it’s such a fun show

fhyvour_herself:

Aunty Kate you sure made me proud love you. You effortlessly ate hiiimmmm."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve

Legit.ng had reported that Henshaw was on a podcast where she spoke about her colleague, Genevieve, and their relationship.

She shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treated some of her colleagues and about her secluded lifestyle.

According to her, Nnaji, pulls away from people in a way that makes many questions what was wrong with them.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

