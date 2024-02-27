Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s lookalike, Twin OBO, is now the owner of a brand new Lexus to the joy of fans

Taking to social media, Twin OBO shared photos and videos of his new ride as he called it his Maybach

Many netizens reacted to the singer’s lookalike’s latest achievement and some of them compared him to Wizkid’s lookalikes

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s lookalike, Twin OBO, has shared his latest achievement on social media to the joy of fans.

The skitmaker who is known for banking on his similar looks to the music star recently splashed millions of naira on a brand new Lexus car.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Twin OBO unveiled his Lexus and called it his own Maybach just like Davido.

This is coming only a few months after he bought a Mercedes Benz. He shared a series of photos and videos of his new car and wrote:

“Congratulations on my new Maybach added to my garage .”

In a subsequent post, Twin OBO asked his fans to send him money for fuel because his new ‘Maybach’ consumes a lot of fuel. In his words:

“Make uner buy me fuel ⛽️ abeg this new Maybach nah V18 engine it consumes a lot of fuel ⛽️.”

Netizens react as Twin OBO buys new car

The news of Davido’s lookalike buying a new car soon spread on social media and it raised interesting reactions from some netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

smithisrael10:

“U no go let us rest Ontop ur use Lexus car u buy not even toks .”

comfyjay__:

“Congrats sweetheart ❤❤.”

officialshehu30bg:

“I never see any fake wizkid wey don buy car , d one we get for LASU sef just dey struggle with life.”

Toscani_exclusivewears:

“The girl wey go marry dis guy will be feeling like she is Chomy o...how r we going to explain to her in a way dat will please God?”

sunnyjay885:

“The grace wey Davido carry too much imagine someone is cashing out because he looks like him.”

Officialmich3el:

“Car wey dem dey sell for 5million last year tinubu you do this one .”

Staiinlesss:

“Which work he Dey do?”

romeo_lifestyle_1:

“Splash season everybody just day splash on car and house. Me na water day splash for my body always .”

