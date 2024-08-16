Nigerian singer Teni has updated fans on her weight loss journey with a funny video on social media

The music star shared a clip of herself sweating while taking a walk with her dog as she replied critics claiming she had surgery

Teni’s funny video drew reactions from Davido, KCEE and other celebs who could not hide their amusement

Nigerian singer Teni Apata, aka Teni the Entertainer, has shared a funny video of herself working out on social media.

The music star, who is also known for occasionally releasing funny videos, posted a clip of herself taking a walk with her dog.

In the video, Teni, who was visibly sweating, addressed people online who had made speculations about her weight loss, claiming she had surgery.

Davido and others react to Teni's workout video. Photos: @tenientertainer

The Uyo Meyo crooner said that she wanted them to see that she was actually doing physical exercise, and it wasn’t easy.

In her words:

“Later now dem go talk say I go do surgery, dem go say I do ‘lozempic’ dem go say I drink this one, I do that one, I comot this one. I dey exercise now o, I dey show una say na exercise. E no easy.”

Davido, others react to Teni’s video

Teni’s video had many of her celebrity colleagues and fans rolling with laughter. Some of them, including Davido, took to her comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

veekee_james:

“Omg🤣.”

davido:

“😂😂😂 Nozempic.”

iam_kcee':

“😂😂😂😂 I love you so much my dear sister give them.”

Seyi_fisher:

“Teni what is lozepic 😂😂😂.”

daddyshowkey:

“I am very happy to see this Macanaky.”

Kleverja:

“Jaiye Lo Makanaki 😂.”

opadayotemilade:

“Maami don't mind them jare❤️❤️moot.”

Rano4k:

“Evidence 😂.”

Yung___tyga:

“Sorry we can see the sweat 😂😂😂😂.”

Itz_onozasi:

“Nothing easy, the exercise o, the surgery and even the ozempic abi wetin dey dey call am, none of them easy. It takes a lot of courage and dedication!😢😢.”

Princessdaprada:

“Please wetin be loxempic 😂😂😂😂 abeg e no easy true true.”

iamqueen_evelyn':

“Both Lozempic, nozempic or ozempic none of them easy, even their cousin Olympic sef no easy 😂.”

babatee.1:

“Well done Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂.”

Eze_pattaya:

“Dem no know say u na barracks girl ok na🔥.”

