Portable Zazu was recently spotted on the streets barely hours after he was attacked in the Iju area of Lagos

In a new video, the singer expressed how excited he was after his travel visa to France was granted

Another clip showed Zeh Nation label chairman with his supporters who rallied around him for money

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has hinted at plans to travel to France barely a few hours after he was attacked in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos state.

In a video posted on Tuesday, August 20, the Zazu crooner happily announced that his visa to France had been approved, flaunting his travel papers for all to see.

Portable flaunts his approved visa. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Amid his excitement, some of Portable's supporters were seen joining him to celebrate his latest feat.

The Zeh Nation, who bragged about being '001 everywhere', warned his supporters against touching his shoulders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another video, Portable, in his custom, was seen giving out money.

Watch video of Portable Zazu expressing excitement after their visa to France was approved

This is coming weeks after Portable returned to Nigeria from the US.

What netizens are saying about Portable's video

Read some of the comments below:

royalempire_spiritual's profile picture:

"If only many celebrities can be humble like portable life for easy too real."

hemtizzy:

"Only celebrity wey Dey clear world."

abayomi_jones:

"No touch my shoulder na eyee shoulder guy."

samzybankz_:

"Them go still beat you before you Japa no quiet your mouth."

fitilahbabe:

"Must you post everything online …this guy try and get sense now."

fitilahbabe:

"Only celebrate that post 100 times in a day haaaa olofar ooo any small thing you don post am mtcheew."

iniabasi441:

"Make them no rob yu today o."

timo_sterling:

"Them go soon collect your phone again."

ol_amide7871:

"Sense far from your bro."

What a Muslim cleric said about Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a cleric stirred reactions with what he said about Portable.

In a video, the cleric alleged that Portable is not an ordinary artist.

The cleric alleged that an evil spirit was controlling Portable. He noted that most of his hit songs are unusual for clerics like him to be singing.

Source: Legit.ng