A viral video of Baba Fryo calling out skit maker Nasboi has been revealed to have been premeditated by the two-stars

In a trending clip from a skit that recently emerged online, Nasboi was seen sending a colleague money to pay Fryo to drag him

The skit was released after some netizens had criticised Nasboi over his actions towards the veteran singer

Legit.ng recently reported a viral video of veteran singer Friday Igweh, aka Baba Fryo, expressing his displeasure at skit maker and junior colleague Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, accusing him of stealing the lyrics of his hit song, Denge Pose.

However, barely hours after the video trended across social media platforms, it turned out that Nasboi and his senior colleague planned the drama.

Nasboi features Baba Fryo in skit video

A clip from a skit recently emerged online showing Nasboi giving another colleague, Barrister Mike, money to help deliver to Baba Fryo.

According to Nasboi, he was paying Baba Fryo money to drag him on social media, making his new song Short Skirt trend.

People react to Nasboi's skit with Baba Fryo

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng compiled below:

naija_eyes:

"Make e no worry nas boi go Reach am."

@_ValentinoXO:

"Some ppl for comment section don dey drag Nasboi already lmao."

IamDONAVE

"I think it’s all planned work!"

WoleOgundare:

"NasBoi is a relentless PR machine."

PrinceChrisMUFC

"This is peak marketing sha Nasboi sabi."

IorkosuA1277:

"Baba get out who sabi you self ,if na your song why didn't you sang it before nasboi ole."

Nkezigbo:

"Na this song go make Nasboi understand say no be those other skits sell the last two songs. They very actually very solid works."

How Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's challenge

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's song's TikTok Umbrella challenge.

Don Jazzy's outfit in the viral clip was one of the biggest highlights of the challenge.

Aside from the Mavin boss, different skit makers also participated in the challenge, rocking each other's outfits.

