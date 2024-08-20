Veteran singer Baba Fryo has called out a skit maker and singer Nasboi for using his lyrics in his latest song

The Denge Pose crooner shared the song and the lyrics that Nasboi used and noted that he would take action against him

He said it was not the first time that he was a victim of song theft and was tired of those involved in the act

Veteran singer Friday Igweh, aka Baba Fryo, has expressed his displeasure at skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, as he accused him of stealing the lyrics of his song, Denge Pose.

He said it was not the first time the lyrics of his song would be stolen. Nevertheless, he was not comfortable with it and he would take action this time.

According to the Denge Pose crooner, Nasboi should reach out to him. He called on netizens to forward his message to the funnyman.

Several fans of Nasboi said that they suspected it was a promotional measure for his song Short Skirt. Others simply noted that Nasboi should reach out to Baba Fryo for peace to reign.

Reactions to Baba Fryo's video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Baba Fryo's video below:

@toochukwuanthony:

"You self suppose pay Ruger for covering your eye."

@mcmakopolo1:

"Why do I feel that Nasboi na him pay baba to talk… cos Nasboi PR no be here for Baba Frayo to come out hmmm."

@iamdikeh:

"Nasboi legend of song promotion."

@cloban411:

"Gen Z go think say na Ruger Papa."

@official_mr.ay:

"It’s easy to be unconcerned when you’re not the one dealing with the issue! Baba Fryo has every right to take action on this."

@ladyjane__2:

"This is part of Nasboi promotion. He get am for body."

@supercarsofnigeria:

"Na failed legal entertainment system dey make una laugh this man. Baba Fryo has the right to what he is doing right now."

