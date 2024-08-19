Nigerians are excited to see one of their favourite artist, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, participate in the Sojinu Challenge

'Sojinu' is a popular slang in Lagos, which translates to 'calm down' or 'take it easy', made popular by comedian Trench Boy

In a post shared on TikTok, Davido was seen in his private jet participating in the new dance challenge

Something most love about Nigeria's megastar, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, is his ability to be playful and his free spirit.

A recent post by the Uavailable crooner stirred many reactions online, as he was seen jumping on the 'Sojinu' challenge.

Fans react as Davido joins the trending Sijunu challenge.

Source: Instagram

Sojinu began to trend sometime in July 2024, with content creator Trench Boy making it even more popular.

To the surprise of many, Davido shared a post on his TikTok page, where he was seen lounging in his private jet while doing the Sojinu challenge with optimum steeze.

Watch the video here:

The Afrobeat superstar was with his dad, Adedeji Adeleke, on Sunday at a Thanksgiving service at a Cherubim and Seraphim church’s headquarters.

The service was held in loving memory of Esther Adeleke, and his father donated N1 billion.

Reactions to Davido's Sojunu:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by social media users below:

@beylaryrdk:

"This type of SOJUNU DEY EXPENSIVE GANNNNNNNNNN."

@Ikechukwu:

"Sojinu inside him private jet can you wizkid ever."

@ITOHAN:

"Ajebo sojinu. I too love you jareee."

@Raymond Bright"

"omo baba olowo."

@brodashaggi:

"You be like conductor inside PJ."

@prince_ii:

"E enter."

@realjudy__"

"I love it. Who smuggles sojinu inside private jet."

@wharrleymillz:

"This video too fresh."

@oyewoleayomides:

"Highest if e easy make them buy helicopter first."

@beylaryrdk:

"001 wan give @thetrenchboy heart attack!!!!!"

