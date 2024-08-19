Paul Okoye, a former member of the now-defunct PSquare music group, shared a new post on social media

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul recently had a fall-out with his twin brother, Peter, following claims that he wrote most of their songs

Paul's post about a new song has sparked varying reactions from social media users

Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has continued to make headlines, following constant drags on social media.

The singer, who fell out with his twin brother over claims of who wheeled their former group to victory, got on Instagram Live with his fans earlier in the day.

Paul Okoye shares a post about his new song. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Paul, who plans to start his record label amid their family feud, shared some conditions of admittance and premiered the snippet of his new song in a new post.

The song sparked several reactions on social media, as many continued to declare their support for Rudeboy's brother, Mr P.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post here:

Reactions trail Rude Boy's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@official_gbagam:

"Hope you and your twin brother don settle before dropping this song."

@okito_nasamba:

"Until you and your brother make peace... You're musically rubbi*h."

@theozymobiles_:

"Mr P or nothing."

@dangernelumbu:

"Mr P is the air we breathe. Mr P is never wrong in our eyes. Rest."

@angelic_bride:

"Go and reconcile with your brother. He loves and respect you so much."

@theozymobiles_:

"You no sabi sing anything."

@allfashionsplace:

"Go and settle with your brother stop making ur enemies to laugh at you."

@chukwuebukammadu:

"This music no sweet."

@odibabaachoronwa:

"Keep it up bro know mater what live goes on nice hit."

Peter Okoye hints at solo project

Meanwhile, Peter Okoye of Psquare hinted at his first solo project following his second fallout with his twin brother Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'.

Mr P shared a new picture of himself on stage while sending an assuring message to his fans and followers.

His recent post has spurred comments from concerned fans who asked him to speak on his ongoing beef with his twin brother.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng