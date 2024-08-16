Singer Portable has shared how helps his community and ensures that life is better for them even though he is not a public officeholder

He advised that anyone who has money should use it to support others and contribute to the welfare of the community

The Zazoo Zeh crooner also compared himself to business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, and he noted he is richer than him

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has praised himself for supporting his community to fix their road and also assist people in need.

Portable shares why he is richer than Dangote. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He stated that he was richer than billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote because he had done more for his people than the latter.

According to Portable, who is known for being controversial, he has fed many people, and he asked how many people Dangote has helped or bought cars for.

He noted that he was not yet a governor, yet, he is constructing his community road and carrying out other social services.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Several netizens informed him that Dangote has been supportive to many people and his level of philanthropy was unmatched.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions trail Portable's video

Several netizens have reacted to Portable's video. See some of the comments below:

@olajuwon_marley:

"People just dey abuse am, shey he lie ni? Wetin Dangote don do 4 anybody? Wu Dangote help?

@iambukacavity:

"This guy don dey kolo….. Dangote foundation dey try ooo mumu."

@princegoodman12:

"You know how many people Dangote do create jobs for?"

@adetitunkolawole:

"But why portable de always get itara for the body?"

@gabbysho24:

"At least he’s helping his immediate environment and making sure the roads are good to a certain point. Wetin the rich people in our estate don do?"

@famous_billion1:

"You don smoke again."?

@lily_richard_1:

"Indeed any man who is rich and don't help the poor or help at all is not rich."

@jokesapart_funny:

"Nuisance."

Portable describes protesters as lazy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable decided to address the individuals protesting against bad governance in Nigeria, and he stated that they were jobless.

According to the controversial music star, if the protesters want to share any idea with the government, they should do it from home.

He added that they were lazy and would not want to work even when they were given jobs because they preferred to steal.

Source: Legit.ng