Enough has not been said about the drama between media personality, Verydarkman and crypto trader, Blord

The billionaire businessman, who is currently in a police cell, had lambasted VDM after the former complained about his customer services

VDM stated that Blord had an issue with an Igbo man but refused to settle with him, and it was the man that majorly influenced his arrest

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has spilled more details about the arrested crypto trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord.

VDM, known for being controversial, said Blord would have laid low since he wasn't into a legitimate business and he uses his apps to cover up his acts.

Verydarkman speaks about what led to Blord's arrest. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @blord_official

He recounted how he complained to an influencer about Blord's app, but the crypto boss insulted him. The day he wanted to share some information that could help him out, VDM said he was arrested over another issue.

However, when he regained his freedom, he noticed that Blord had written insulting statements about him online. This triggered him to report what he knew about Blord to the police.

When he got to the station, he noticed another rich Igbo man had filed a complaint against Blord that was bigger than his. This prompted his arrest.

VDM noted that Blord was bragging about his influence initially but later calmed down when he saw the evidence against him.

According to VDM, the evidence can keep him in prison for up to 15 years. Moreover, if Blord had not insulted him online, he would have shared hints about what he could do to salvage the situation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Some Instagram users have shared their thoughts on Verdarkman's video. See some of the reactions below:

@blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"Anonymous group warned him, he called them content creators.. pride."

@iykesnikerz:

"I assume say na kids wey no get sense dey hate on this guy."

@kennedyexcel:

"VDM abeg have mercy on him even Bobrisky never recover from your revenge."

@smartcubana:

"When VDM attacked Obi Cubana indirectly, Obi Cubana never replied because he’s a smart and wise man…But B-lord will be responding to any attack from VDN knowing fully well that VDM doesn’t have anything to lose…Try dey smart."

@elvoprinz:

"This guy has the aura and charisma to narrate the story. See as gist sweet. VDM ratel for a reason."

@paskalifa21:

"Omo, if your hand is not clean don't show off too much."

Verydarkman boasts about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss, Blord, claiming that he had been arrested.

According to reports, Blord was arrested by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services, and the latter attacked his financial status.

