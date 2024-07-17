Pastor Williams Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, has debunked rumors of his alleged relocation to the United Kingdom

He clarified that he traveled for a crusade and conference, and the time difference led to misconceptions about his relocation

Pastor Kumuyi assured his congregation that he remains committed to his leadership and ministry, urging them to seek truth and disregard rumors

In a bid to quell the spreading rumors of his alleged relocation to the United Kingdom, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, has come out to debunk the claims.

In a message posted on the Facebook page of Cross River State Deeper Life, Pastor Kumuyi clarified that he did not relocate anywhere, but rather traveled for a crusade and conference.

Pastor Kumuyi has reaffirmed his commitment to the religious sect. Image: FB/Pastor W F Kumuyi

The cleric expressed shock over the rumors, stating that someone even wrote a letter to him addressed to the UK branch of the church, believing he had moved there.

He urged his congregation to remain steadfast and not be swayed by misleading information, emphasizing that "you will not believe a lie."

Pastor Kumuyi explained that his travels, which included visits to several countries in the United Arab Emirates, were for the purpose of preaching the gospel.

He noted that the time difference between Nigeria and the countries he visited made it difficult to transmit events back home, leading to the misconceptions about his relocation.

The General Superintendent assured his congregation that he is committed to continuing his leadership and ministry, stating:

"I did not relocate anywhere. I am still here, and I will continue to serve God and our church."

He cautioned against believing rumors and encouraged his followers to seek truth and understanding.

This clarification comes as a relief to members of Deeper Life Bible Church, who had been concerned about the rumors of Pastor Kumuyi's relocation.

The church has been a pillar of spiritual guidance and support for many, and Pastor Kumuyi's continued leadership is a testament to his dedication to his flock.

