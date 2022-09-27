Nigerian gospel singer Chioma Jesus trends online after she floored American Grammy award-winning musician Beyonce in a Twitter poll

Chioma Jesus battered Beyonce in the poll getting over 100,000 votes compared to a paltry 10,000 the U.S singer got

The online poll was done to prove a point that music is local and not everyone is a fan of the American artist after she was said to be more popular and influential than Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerians will never cease to amaze by their capacity to catch cruise with almost any topic. A popularity poll recently took place online to determine who was more prevalent between Nigerian gospel singer Chioma Jesus and American global superstar Beyonce.

In the Twitter poll, the Nigerian artist Chioma Jesus came out top, flooring the American superstar with over 100,000 votes, while Beyonce got just 15% of the survey.

Fans react to an online popularity poll between Nigerian gospel singer and Beyonce. Photo credit: @officialchiomajesus/@beyonce

Source: Instagram

The poll was organised in reaction to a popular tweet claiming Beyonce is a more popular and influential international figure than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

See the poll below:

See some of the reactions the poll stirred online:

@potoyuzu:

"Chioma Jesus can do halo, but Beyonce could never do bulldozer."

@CfcRioz:

"As I see dz poll, I know say "Chioma Jesus" go win am, I sha vote her too."

@Mikachiscorner:

"Even if you put Portable at this point, Beyonce go still lose."

@ridwanwahabayo:

"I don't know who chioma Jesus is but she's more popular than Beyonce. Yes!!!"

@jr_chuchu:

"You should be ashamed of yourself if you voted Beyoncé ."

@d_adewumi

"Chioma Jesus all the way joor.. Can Beyonce stand in one spot and be singing "Jesus You are My Bulldozer oo" for 45mins? ."

@BolaRiye:

"Insult to Chioma Jesus……..Dem no be mate na, can Beyoncé sing non stop from Jibowu to Onitsha??."

Source: Legit.ng