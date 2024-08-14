The drama between the P-Square family, Paul, Peter and Jude Okoye, has spilled over to their wives

A quick check on Instagram showed that Jude’s wife Ifeoma unfollowed Peter’s wife, Lola Okoye, on Instagram

This development came shortly after Peter shared how Jude and his wife had been stealing P-Square’s money for years

The P-Square family drama has taken another turn after Jude Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, unfollowed Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo, on Instagram.

Recall that social media was buzzing with excitement after one of the P-Square duo, Paul Okoye, shared that they were no longer a group and that they had fallen out again. The singer accused his twin brother, Peter, of getting him arrested with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This disclosure opened a can of worms on social media, as it led to his twin, Peter, sharing his own side of the story in a heartfelt letter.

Fans react as Jude Okoye's wife unfollows Peter's wife on IG. Photos: @ifeokoye1, @lolaomotayo_okoye

In the letter, Peter detailed how their elder brother, Jude Okoye, with the help of his wife, Ifeoma, had been embezzling P-Square’s money for years after creating a secret company.

Ifeoma Okoye unfollows Lola Okoye on Instagram

Only days after the whole embezzlement scandal came to light, fans noticed that Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, was no longer following Peter’s wife, Lola’s Instagram account.

Interestingly, a quick check through Lola’s Instagram followers list showed that she was still following Jude’s wife on the photo-sharing platform.

See the screenshot below:

Netizens react as Ifeoma unfollows Lola

After it was discovered that Jude Okoye’s wife unfollowed Peter’s wife, Lola, netizens took to social media to share their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Oluwagbemisola469:

“Lola is indeed the proverbs 31 woman. Peter is lucky to have her.”

Kimkaty2516:

“That Lola is a very good wife 😍.”

tomike012:

“Lola is matured I so love her.”

Haffylicious:

“Since from the beginning Dem use peter wife eyes see shege but I love how she moves .. Lola and Peter God bless you all and he will protect you from every evil plans.”

Dinmahair_luxury:

“That ifeoma na Anini ,ndi Oshi, like husband, like wife.”

nens.co:

“Thank God say Lola marry the only sensible person in the family.”

Elladera007:

“Lola is Peters pillar of strength. She's a queen indeed.”

Chi_mikie:

“Lola is too matured 😍😍😍she is definition of senior wife.”

Celebrity_laundrywoman:

“Lola na better wife abeg. Nothing wey person wan tell me. I love everything about her. @peterpsquare you married the best joor.”

luxethread_bydees:

“This Ify and her husband are the same.”

plusattraction_onlinestore:

“I love that Lola maturity.”

luxurystreetseye:

“Na you Tiff money, na you still unfollow person whose money you stole.”

Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye of P-Square's ex-wife, Anita, made headlines after breaking her silence on social media.

It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.

On her Instagram stories, the mum of three shared a cryptic post, accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

