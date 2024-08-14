A Nigerian man residing in the UK has successfully brought his brother to join him one year after moving abroad

In a short video, he captured the heartwarming moment his brother arrived at the airport, pushing his luggage with a smile

Overjoyed by the reunion, he took photos with his brother at the airport to commemorate the special occasion and express his deep appreciation for being reunited

After a year of living in the UK, a Nigerian man has finally managed to bring his brother over to join him.

He captured the touching moment his brother landed at the airport, capturing the scene as he pushed his luggage through the terminal.

Man brings his younger brother to the UK. Photo credit: @ibikunle03

Source: TikTok

Filled with joy and gratitude, the man took several photos with his brother to celebrate their long-awaited reunion. The video was posted by @ibikunle03.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Diamondsmith:

“This is one of d best step atleast to ease d stress for yourself. Olorun o ni sewa ni omo iya awusa. May God bless u abudanlty.”

Ade Wale:

“The joy on his face and your bright smile says a lot. And I pray that you will never regret bringing him to the UK and may you people always have reasons to smile always and sing songs of praises too.”

Mckingsley:

“You have taken the best step, God bless you.”

WUMZY DRINKS:

“Congratulations,mine too very soon by God's grace.”

OMOLE:

“Congratulations to him. Am the next in line in Jesus name.”

Akinlotan Anna:

“God will do for my family too I'm Jesus Name”

Sammy:

“Congratulations you both will be successful in life every time and season will favour you ijn and me too amen.”

Ennylondon:

“Weldone, you have done amazingly well. God will continue to uplift and bless you.”

Fola-Gold:

“Congratulations to him. Thank you Big Brother.”

Ladybee:

"Congratulations to him

Teebliss001:

“It’s not even an emotional video. Why am I crying.”

DANLIMA OF LASU:

“Congratulations i tap from ur blessings”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has celebrated his younger brother, Danny Kay Bliss, for buying a house in the UK.

Man returns to Nigeria after 5 years in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man had been thrown into confusion after he found out his elder brother had fathered two of his supposed children.

His shocking story was shared on Facebook and sent social media users into a frenzy.

In a Facebook post, Gistlover released WhatsApp texts from the shattered man named Joseph, in which he narrated his story.

Source: Legit.ng