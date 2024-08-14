An Adeleke University first-class graduate, Kolawole Ukpabio, has expressed his wish to write songs for Davido

The youngster who finished from Davido’s father’s university gave a speech where he questioned his parents about following his passion

Kolawole’s wish not to do corporate jobs like his parents want, drew interesting comments from netizens

One Kolawole Ukpabio, a first-class graduate of Adeleke University has expressed his wish to follow his passion and write songs for singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’.

Veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, took to his Instagram page to share Kolawole’s interesting message to his parents after he finished with a first-class in Mass Communication from the Faculty of Business and Social Sciences.

During the graduation ceremony which took place on July 21, 2024, Kolawole, who was the only male first-class graduate from his department, asked his parents about following his dreams after acknowledging that their support made him graduate with good grades.

Fans react as Adeleke University first class graduate shares his passion. Photos: @davido, @i_am_khlipz

He noted that he is sure they would want him to have a regular corporate job but he wants to follow his dreams of writing songs for Davido. Kolawole said:

“I thank you mom and dad for giving me this opportunity to excel and get a first class degree in Mass Communication, it was a great learning opportunity and a good grooming privilege, can I now follow my passion and write songs for Davido? I know you want me to work in a corporate office, yes I will do that if given the opportunity, but I want you to know that, I will also pursue my musical dreams along the line.”

Netizens react to Kolawole’s wish

Netizens react to Kolawole's wish

Davido visits Adeleke University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was recently in Osun state with some of his family members for an event.

After the event, another video showed the DMW label boss at Adeleke University, owned by his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, in Ede.

In the clip, the singer, who was spotted with his nephew and security details, was seen checking out the new Adeleke University sports stadium.

