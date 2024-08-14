Nigerian dancer Poco Lee recently took to social media to share news of his good fortune with his fans

On his Instagram page, the socialite posted a video showing the array of foodstuffs that his mother sent to him

The heartwarming video raised a series of comments, with some fans asking if he was going to boarding school

Nigerian dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, ’s mother, recently sent him some food, which he announced on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the celebrity posted a video showing the wide range of food that his mother bought for him.

In the video, Poco displayed the sheaves of corn, crates of eggs, watermelons, bunches of plantains, cartons of noodles, packs of milk and Caprisonne, sugar, and tins of sardine, among other things.

Video of food items Poco Lee's mum sent to him. Photos: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

The socialite could not hide his joy at his mother’s gift to him, and he was heard singing songs of praise to God. Poco Lee accompanied the video with a caption in which he called on any responsible girl to enjoy his bounty with him.

He wrote:

“Help me tag a responsible girl wey go enjoy with me… Mummy don provide already 😂.”

See his video below:

Fans react as Poco Lee’s mum sends food

Poco Lee’s video showing off the food items he got from his mother drew the attention of the dancer’s fans and celebrity colleagues. While some laughed and compared him to a child going to boarding school, others praised his mother’s generosity.

Read some of their comments below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

“You dey boarding house ni?”

Goldplug001:

“God bless mummy for us ❤️.”

hesaprankster:

“She sent gala too 😂😂😂 God bless momsy 🙏.”

swajofthebuj:

“First time seeing Poco Lee for house! 🙌🏾.”

Kinglekeabioye:

“Most happiest man on earth odinaka.”

Davidkyle_:

“Mama still keeping up 😍.”

Queeneth_giusy:

“Like say you go dey house to chop all these 😂😂😂😂😂.”

wizkidayomedia:

“Alll this things mma gi no know say all this thing go later spoil for house cause you go leave am dey outside 😂.”

Francaoni_:

“Ah Gala too?”

Frobo__lee:

“Everything you’re seeing is almost a million so😢😂😂😂 TINUUUBU REGIME MAKE SENSE ABI E NO MAKE SENSE.”

Ballyqueen2:

“Be like say you wan stay for house this time 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Captain_fadolee:

“God will bless her more ❤️.”

Rahman_jago_:

“Na to just go boarding house remain😂.”

Keishawesley1_:

“It’s giving visiting day as a boarding school student in SS3 😂😂.”

babadudu001:

“I con dey remember the time wey I Dey GCI boarding school.”

wealth__igboboy:

“You wey no dey stay house 😂😂 how come ??”

Koga_sax:

“All these items for poco wey no dey stay house???”

Poco Lee sympathises with Isreal DMW

A video of Poco Lee and Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has sparked emotions online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Isreal DMW's marital issues and how his wife left him after just a year of their marriage.

The viral video showed Poco Lee hailing his friend after taking him on a date. However, it was his comments to Isreal DMW in the clip that stirred the emotions of netizens.

