Rapper and record label boss Olamide is regarded by many as one of the most generous and accessible superstars in the Nigerian music industry

A recent video of the rapper hanging out with young Mavin record label signee Magixx and skit maker Carter Efe has gone viral

Something Olamide did in the viral clip when Carter Efe took off his cap and tried to place it on the rapper's head has gone viral

Nigerian rapper and singer Olamide has again shown why he is regarded within the music industry as an OG that everybody should respect.

A recent clip of the YBNL boss hanging out with fast-rising singer Magixx and skit maker turned music executive Carter Efe has gone viral.

A clip of Nigerian rapper Olamide featuring on a new music video with Carter Efe, Khaid and Magixx trends. Photo credit: @carterefe/@olamide

Source: Instagram

Olamide was spotted arriving on set for a music video shoot, and his rapport with the younger guys was quite intriguing to many.

Olamide collects Carter Efe's cap

In the viral clip, Olamide joins Carter Efe, Magixx, and several other younger guys on the set of the music video and is seen wilding out.

However, one of the moments in the viral clip that caught many people's attention was when Carter Efe took off his cap and gave it to Olamide.

The rapper collected it gleefully and wore it, which left everybody on set in tatters. They were stunned at how humble the YBNL boss could be.

Olamide is famous for his down-to-earth personality and his ability to relate well with young artists. This recent video is a testament to the rapper's humility.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Olamide, Carter and others

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip below:

@nobleboy007:

"Who no love Olamide no suppose make heaven."

@YungGvted:

"Carter Efe go don baf Olamide with Saliva before him comot there."

@lekshide:

"If you don't love Baddo, Aiye e ti baje."

@pablorisky:

"No be today I know Carter Efe."

@callmejimtea:

"Man of the people, for people and by the people."

@jagunlabi:

"If you no love Olamide, you were not brought up in an happy home."

@kennyrogers:

"King Baddo is everybody's favourite."

@eazii_boy019:

"Olamide is the king of street."

@hope:

"If I fit see Olamide baddoo once, ajeh I don make for this life be that."

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Senth

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng