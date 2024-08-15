Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in Nigerian beauty pageant 'Miss Universe Nigeria' has spurred reactions from South Africans

Several South African netizens have returned to social media to drum support for Chidimma Adetshina, who they bullied out for Miss SA

South Africans' unexpected support for Chidimma Adetshina has triggered reactions from Nigerians

More drama has trailed Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, as South Africans are now rooting for her to win.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Miss Universe Nigeria extended an invite to Chidimma after she was forced to withdraw from the Miss SA pageant following bullying from South Africans.

South Africans rally round Chidimma Adetshina. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after she announced she would be participating in the Nigerian beauty pageant, South Africans have rolled out their numbers on social media to drum support for Chidimma. This has triggered reactions from Nigerian netizens, who now have mixed reactions about her involvement in Miss Universe Nigeria.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from South Africans and Nigerians about Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria. Read the comments below:

Mhlonishwa_s:

"Matshidiso (Chidimma) Zanele Khumalo: She's South African, and we stand by her she has our full support on her journey of becoming Miss universe Nigerian Bring it Home girl South Africa 🇿🇦 my country."

Chizaram______:

"It makes me sick that Chidimma was bullied in South Africa and otw to yet another bullying and dragging spree in Nigeria. Stupid losers!"

Kay_Machili:

"Lol, they were busy defending Chidimma kanti they have far bigger problems Julius Malema now must double their salaries to defend him here on Twitter and make Floyd a bad person."

jack_makgotho:

"@TwaRSA26 Our girl Chidimma must win in Nigeria, nomakanjani, plus she she competing against abo baba bemizi."

glen_too:

"South Africans are now claiming Chidimma, whom they victimized and rejected on social media... Yeah ne, it's gonna be a long week indeed... So She's South African now?... Wow!"

VDM speaks about Chidimma Adetshina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM also reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria.

VDM explained how Chidimma's participation will affect Nigerian contestants.

According to him, the pageant organisers will ensure she wins to send a message to South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng