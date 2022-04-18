Popular Nollywood actress, Temidayo Adeniyi got herself a twin bungalow and she is celebrating it on social media

The movie star shared photos and videos of the new buildings on her Instagram page and gave thanks to God for the beautiful gifts

Fans and colleagues have trooped to her page with congratulatory messages, some of them were surprised about her choice of painting of the houses

Actress Temidayo Adeniyi decided to treat herself specially this Easter by announcing that she just got two new lovely houses.

The beautiful movie star splurges millions of naira on the blue coloured bungalow buildings and showed them off on Instagram.

Temidayo Adeniyi flaunts her new buildings. Credit: @iamadeniyitayo

Source: Instagram

Temidayo thanked God for the new lovely abodes as she promised her fans that more buildings are successes are coming in the future.

She shared photos and videos of the houses with lovely captions, most of her fans and some celebrity colleagues have trooped to her page with congratulatory messages, some of them were surprised about the choice of colour she used in painting the houses.

Check out the photo of the building below:

Check out a video of the buildings below:

Reactions and congratulatory messages

Social media users have reacted to the news of Temidayo's new building, they showered her with congratulatory messages, and some of them wondered how she would use blue colour to paint the buildings.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Everythingdishes:

"Why e come be like celestial church, Congrats though."

Adestitoali:

"This is huge, Congratulations to her, so happy for you ma...Mine is on the way in Jesus name."

Stinblaze_da_comedian:

"Congratulations, But why you come paint am like daycare?"

Fashiondoctor19:

"Congrats oooo. May God give us our own IJN."

Olaclassical:

"The painter used blue spoil the beauty of the house."

Pea.ches__:

"Which kind colour be this??? Be like clinic."

