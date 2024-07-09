Don Jazzy has seemingly reacted to rumours of Rema's exit from Mavins/Jonzing World music labels

The ace music producer and Mavins boss shared a picture of him and the Calm Down crooner at an event

Don Jazzy added a caption that hinted that Rema was still a part of the Mavins family despite rumours

Popular music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, who is also the CEO of Mavins Records, has dismissed rumours of Divine Okubor Rema terminating his contract with one of the leading music labels in Nigeria

Rumours have circulated that Rema has parted ways with Mavins and its affiliate, Jonzing World, owned by Don Jazzy’s brother, D’Prince.

Amid the controversy surrounding Rema's alleged exit from Mavins Records, Don Jazzy, in a recent online post, sent a subtle message to dismiss the claim.

Posting a picture of himself and Rema, alongside Mavins' Chief Operating Officer, Tega Oghenejobo, Don Jazzy wrote in a caption, “Mavins in Paris”.

Rema was one of the Nigerian acts, including rapper Odumodu Blvck, who performed at the Yardland Festival in Paris, France, on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

See Don Jazzy's post below:

People react to Don Jazzy's post

Despite Don Jazzy dismissing the rumours, some netizens still asked questions about Rema's presence in Mavins label.

"So Rema is back to Mavins?"

"I think say dem talk say Rema no dey under mavins record."

"I think say rema don leave Marvin naw."

"He he he na watin dey ring in my head now b that."

"Beautiful outfits by the 3 of u, but your shoe stands out."

"MEN ON BLACK in pairs."

"Who see sey rema nor hold cigarettes."

Rema adds himself to top four

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rema dropped a new song, Hehehe, on July 8, and the lyrics caught the attention of his fans.

According to the Calm Down crooner, he is among the top four artistes and considered it an insult if people disagreed with his statement.

The 23-year-old noted that he was not using all his powers yet, but he produces hit songs and simply ghosts off until he wants to release another piece of music.

