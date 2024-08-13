Uprising Nigerian singer Olakira has reacted to rumours flying around online that Davido begged him for a verse

It will be recalled that the music megastar collaborated with Olakra on the remix of his 2020 hit song Maserati

Following an interview he did with Legit.ng, some unverified information was extracted and circulated online

Adefemi Ebenezer, aka Olakira, is unhappy about the fake news of David Adeleke, better known as Davido's collaboration on his song Maserati.

It is public knowledge that the duo joined forces on Olakira's 2020 hit track, Maserati, which garnered huge success then.

Following their collaboration, Olakira shared his experience working with OBO in an interview with Legit.ng.

Olakira responds by following a rumour about Davido begging him for a verse. Credit: @davido, @iamolakira

While speaking she shared how Davido was naturally willing and excited to jump on the track. He mentioned that the singer called him via video, while he was in the studio recording his verse.

However, the information was misunderstood and turned into a rumour about Davido begging the singer for a verse of the song.

In reaction, Olakira asked bloggers to verify the information before posting online.

In his words:

"Bloggers abeg start verifying your information before posting nonsense. Nowhere in that interview did I say Davido was desperate. Get your facts straight. Unlike some of your favs, David practices UNBUTU, and l'm forever grateful."

Reactions trail Olakira's post

@softdmw:

"We all knw say na Agenda them dey push david no dey beg for feature."

@SznIsrael:

"Davido don go threaten am."

@TycoonRazzi:

"Asake go soon post to clear my idolo name."

@Lummygee1:

"I like as a sharply clear dem."

@Rarelyyseen:

"“Unlike some of your faves” stray bullet don touch Wiz."

@comediandaniboy:

"Some people no get sense you know for sure."

@perpetual_felix:

"I hope bloggers carried this because is only negativity about Davido they will carry mumu people."

@YunusaA33907241:

"Shame on fc."

