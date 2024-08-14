P-Square star Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Okoye, has made a social media post amid the drama trailing her family

The mum of two posted online after it was gathered that her brother-in-law, Jude’s wife, Ifeoma, unfollowed her on Instagram

Lola’s post triggered a series of interesting reactions, with some netizens firing shots at Ifeoma Okoye

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of P-Square’s wife, Lola Omotayo, has broken her silence online after Jude Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma, unfollowed her on Instagram.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ifeoma stopped following Lola on the photo-sharing platform, while Peter’s wife did not reciprocate despite the drama surrounding their family.

Recall that Lola’s husband, Peter, claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered that Jude and his wife, Ifeoma, had been embezzling P-Square’s money for years by creating a secret company.

Fans react to Lola Okoye's post amid P-Square drama. Photos: @lolaomotayo_okoye, @ifyokoye1 / IG

Shortly after it was noticed that Ifeoma had unfollowed Lola’s Instagram, the mum of two took her to her page to share an interesting post.

It was a photo of her with a caption about how she focuses on her path, and actions speaking louder than words.

She wrote:

“With unwavering virtue and quiet strength, she focuses on her path, letting her actions speak louder than words…❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🫶🏽❤️🫶🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #gratitude #peace #thankful #focusedonmyfocus.”

See Lola Okoye’s post below:

Fans react to Lola Okoye’s post

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens to Lola Okoye’s post. Read some of them below:

Sonwa_sonwa:

“Mr P no do mistake at all . Class is really speaking, ❤️.”

Lindyjoe223:

“Yes o, the wife an honest king 👑 mr p ❤️.”

Boskipanafrica:

“No worry na the best wine from igboland my brother Peter and him papa carry come marry you... and you no disappoint us because na beautiful children you give us and we igbo nation we are satisfied and body wey e pain too much make him use mother earth take do umbrella. Tell our brother to come and invest home here in enugu we love you scatter.”

Adedoyintitilope:

“This is Deep and more reason I love u aunty mi❤️.”

Allanh68:

“Peter Okoye married a good woman and that's the more reason he is calm and collected God bless you Lola 🙏.”

ashabimajek:

“😍Best wife of the year… A role model indeed 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

d_rich640:

“If only they married the kind type like you ❤️.”

d_rich640:

“Please tell Ifeoma to unlock her comment section we wan tell her something.”

1asacurrency:

“A good woman is a blessing from the lord ❤️ Sir Peter is lucky.”

