Former Miss South Africa 2024 finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

On August 14, 2024, Ben Murray-Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group, took to his official X page to share a video of Chidimma making the announcement.

In the video, the beauty queen expressed her gratitude to Nigerians for the love they showed her after many South Africans kicked against her participation in the Miss SA pageant.

Speaking further, Chidimma said that she was invited by the Silverbird Group to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, and she decided to accept the invitation.

She said:

“I cannot start off this video without expressing my gratitude to the incredible people who have shown me so much love and support. I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant.”

Speaking further in the video, Chidimma said that the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant is Africa’s most prestigious pageant, and she is looking forward to participating in it.

In her words:

“I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title and I am so excited to embark on this journey and I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria.”

Nigerians react as Chidimma accepts Miss Universe invitation

The news of Chidimma Adetshina accepting to be a part of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant soon spread on social media, and it raised heartwarming reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

misspragmatic:

“Welcome to Africa’s Most Prestigious Beauty Pageant! Period!!! 😍”

bellaz.bridalz:

“She reminds me of Agbani Darego.”

Omalicious_fabrics:

“One queen that her beauty and aura threatened a whole country!”

Thenurse_vee:

“If them pursue or no support you for South Africa come back to Nigeria 🇳🇬 we’re our brothers keeper and no place like home.”

Its_valu:

“Welcome... Their dad.”

Chinelo_bent:

“You don win baby😂😂and you are going to participate in Miss world pageant but please if you see south African representative match her gown for us😂.”

prizzygat:

“Go girl.”

Esther_amataobi:

“No place like home.”

Beccahs_jewelries:

“Africa most prestigious beauty pageant ❤️🙌 my Southern neighbours wil not like this statement 😂.”

myfashionworldfab:

“Go where you are celebrated 😍😍.”

Highly_favored_kat:

“When 1 door closes, another door opens 👏👏👏👏Proud of you baby girl- go to where you are celebrated.”

Michael_kanoute:

“She should even win and represent Nigeria at miss universe, I bet u she will win.”

officialkattygold1:

“Say no more baby girl ,you will win ❤️.”

SA accuses Chidimma Adetshina's mother

Legit.ng also previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina and her family battled another crisis after South Africans bullied her.

The South African Home Affairs Department accused her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, of fraud.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

