Singer Tyla has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's invite from Miss Universe Nigeria hours after she bowed out of Miss SA's pageantry

The global superstar who expressed her disappointment at how Chidimma was treated, however, stressed that she stands with South Africans

Tyla's tweets, which have since gone viral, have triggered a backlash from many, including Nigerians

Popular South African singer Tyla has faced backlash over her tweets, which she posted, reacting to how Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from Miss South Africa, was treated by her countrymen.

Tyla, reacting to the invitation Miss Universe Nigeria extended to Chidimma, expressed disappointment over the way the latter was treated, wishing her success in her future endeavours.

South Africans drag singer Tyla. Credit: @chichi_vanessa @tyla

She wrote:

"Disappointed that this happened to her, but wish you all the best girl."

See her tweet below:

Tyla's tweet, however, sparked reactions from South Africans as they accused her of misrepresenting their country.

Following the backlash, Tyla dropped another tweet in support of South Africans as she wrote:

"I will always stand with South Africa, i just feel regardless of the opinions…She was bullied and that’s what I don’t stand for."

See her tweets below:

People react to Tyla's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Mario9jaa:

"Omo, today go long but no fold Oluwatylla."

PovertykillerB

South Africa has a population of 59 million people. Nigeria has a population of 218 million people. You are tweeting for streams Tyla you think we are dumb?"

welp174

"Said by someone whose parents are probably some Indians but winning Africans’ Grammy."

prince_will2002:

"South Africans both men and women are red flag."

robyekpo

"What do you expect from her? Small girl with smaller sense 😂😂It’s like saying you support this government but you don’t support how the citizens are being treated by the same government. Mttccheeww."

nwanyibuego_:

"SA people as dem resemble each other na so dia heart take resemble for wickedness."

Chidimma Adetshina's mother accused of fraud

In other reports, Chidimma Adetshina and her family battled another crisis after she was bullied by South Africans.

The South African Home Affairs Department accused her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, of fraud.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

