Thayour, the newly engaged fiancee of nightlife influencer Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemolee, said she always knew they would end up together

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported a recording of Yhemolee's proposal to his beloved girlfriend Thayour

Shortly after he proposed to her, she made it known to their friends in the gathering that he always knew that she would end up being his wife

Yhemolee has been trending since his proposal to his long-time girlfriend, Thayour.

The newly engaged couple caused a frenzy online on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after he fell on his bent knee to ask her to be his wife.

The duo's relationship was not without rough patches, but they made it work.

Yhemolee's fiance, Thayour, says she knew he'd marry her all along. Credit: @yhemo_lee, @cubana_whitelion

"I don't expect you guys to understand" - Thayour

Shortly after the proposal, the couple gathered to wine and dine with friends. While at this, Thayour gave a speech that surprised everyone.

In a statement by Thayour, she noted that she always knew that he would end up being his wife. She remarked that he did not expect many to understand what they shared.

Her fiancee, Yhemolee, gave her a side eye while she spoke, which was caught on camera. Thayour also appreciated everyone who came out for her and her 'husband".

Watch the cute video here:

Legit.ng had reported that a video of the yellow Aso ebi in a white carrier bag had made the rounds a few weeks ago, and friends were happy for the lovers.

Internet users react to Thayour's statement

See how some social media users reacted to the video:

@inumidun_:

"So happy for her."

@ca17__xh:

"Lol u knew shebi na cos e get money u endure d cheating with bibi then."

@effedeborah:

"Justice for Bisola."

@fadakemempire:

"She knew yhemolee matching tattoos with bibi has nothing on her."

@adorable_bee_:

"Its almost December and single people never drink water drop cup since January."

@shev_brown:

"My own be say I no wo hear cheating or justice for."

@cookie__xx___:

"Yemi is a finished ma."

Yhemo Lee Proposing to Lover Thayour

Meanwhile, Yhemo Lee has finally proposed to his long-time lover, Thayour, weeks after their aso ebi went viral.

A video of the carrier bag, which had their aso ebi, surfaced online, and many congratulated the lovers.

In a new clip sighted by Legit.ng, the nightlife enthusiast is seen on his knees asking Thayour to be his wife.

