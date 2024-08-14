Nigerian singer Blackface made the rounds online after a video saw with his lookalike son

The Afroeats star attended the school graduation ceremony of his child and took moments from the occasion

However, as the footage went viral, netizens made different observations about the countenance of his son and his mother

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, known by his stage name Blackface Naija or just Blackface, caught the attention of many online after his recent outing with his family.

In a video making the rounds online, Afroeats artist is seen at his lookalike son's graduation ceremony, who finished secondary school in the country.

Baackface attended son's school graduation. Credit: @blackfacenaija

Source: Instagram

Blackface did the filming himself via a selfie angle as he captured the young boy who looks so much like him alongside his mother.

Blackface and son spur reactions online

Netizens made different observations about the singer's young boy and his mother.

osax_ken:

"They look uninterested."

ezkid_lastkings:

"Make I nor talk wetin Dey my mind."

king_evido_001:

"Make the boy no be like em papa oo or he go drag people for place of work."

tenovertenautos:

"Make him son hold him certificate well oh. We no want hear d papa say dem tiff him son degree.. meanwhile congrats to the family.. a proud dad."

kdcode:

Son go dey think for him mind. Why this man come. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Congrats to the son anyways

ero___dalo:

"Facial expression of the son opo."

chris_jardon:

"if not that 2face steal this bros song ,story for different."

chris_morrison348:

"This son is not proud of black."

Blackface slams Bobrisky, Denrele, and James Brown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackface Naija went online to call out Bobrisky, Denrele and James Brown and slammed them for wrongly influencing younger generations.

He accused the three effeminate dressers of wrongly messing with the IQs of younger generations with their weird fashion sense, asking them to dress as their gender.

However, many have reacted to the singer's comment, noting that those who sought to follow Bobrisky and James Brown's lead do so by choice and not influence.

Source: Legit.ng