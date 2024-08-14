Blackface Attends Lookalike Son’s Graduation Ceremony, Video Causes Stir: “Their Facial Expression”
- Nigerian singer Blackface made the rounds online after a video saw with his lookalike son
- The Afroeats star attended the school graduation ceremony of his child and took moments from the occasion
- However, as the footage went viral, netizens made different observations about the countenance of his son and his mother
Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, known by his stage name Blackface Naija or just Blackface, caught the attention of many online after his recent outing with his family.
In a video making the rounds online, Afroeats artist is seen at his lookalike son's graduation ceremony, who finished secondary school in the country.
Blackface did the filming himself via a selfie angle as he captured the young boy who looks so much like him alongside his mother.
Watch the video below:
Blackface and son spur reactions online
Netizens made different observations about the singer's young boy and his mother.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
osax_ken:
"They look uninterested."
ezkid_lastkings:
"Make I nor talk wetin Dey my mind."
king_evido_001:
"Make the boy no be like em papa oo or he go drag people for place of work."
tenovertenautos:
"Make him son hold him certificate well oh. We no want hear d papa say dem tiff him son degree.. meanwhile congrats to the family.. a proud dad."
kdcode:
Son go dey think for him mind. Why this man come. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Congrats to the son anyways
ero___dalo:
"Facial expression of the son opo."
chris_jardon:
"if not that 2face steal this bros song ,story for different."
chris_morrison348:
"This son is not proud of black."
Blackface slams Bobrisky, Denrele, and James Brown
Legit.ng earlier reported that Blackface Naija went online to call out Bobrisky, Denrele and James Brown and slammed them for wrongly influencing younger generations.
He accused the three effeminate dressers of wrongly messing with the IQs of younger generations with their weird fashion sense, asking them to dress as their gender.
However, many have reacted to the singer's comment, noting that those who sought to follow Bobrisky and James Brown's lead do so by choice and not influence.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.