Actor Uche Maduagwu has voiced his displeasure at music stars' Psquare reunion as he queried what they have been able to achieve together

The Nollywood actor in a video stressed that Psquare would be better off pursuing solo careers

Uche Maduagwu pointed out that it was when Psquare reunited that Paul Okoye's marriage crashed

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Madugwu, in a new video, sent a message to singers Peter and Paul Okoye, known as Psquare, as he urged them to consider pursuing solo careers again.

Recall that the Psquare brothers put aside their differences after years of feuding and reunited in 2021.

Uche Maduagwu says Psquare are better off as solo artistes. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

However, three years after their reunion, Maduagwu queried the singers about what they had achieved since then, stressing that they were doing better as individual artists.

Uche, who compared Psquare to Nigeria's current situation, said the music group was stagnant and neither progressing nor regressing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"Psquare is like Nigeria, they are not moving forward, they are not going backward, dey just dey."

Terming the reunion as the 'biggest career mistake,' Uche pointed out that Paul's marriage to Anita Okoye crashed after Psquare returned as one.

"You can only win Grammy if you go your separate ways" the actor told Psquare.

Watch the video below:

People react to Uche Maduagwu's advice to Psquare

Read some of the comments below:

oilgas_25:

"Na peter I blame pass ever going back to Psqaure."

oblack_19:

"How is Nigeria …… P square."

pricelessjulie1:

"Dont be too quick to judge."

bisgolduk26:

"Wetin u don ever don in your entire life uche ,ode Dindinrin."

officialzobs:

"They are even having serious issue at the moment. Twins waring all the time. Big shame."

jhollorofficial

"Oga please what is so special about this Grammy award you dey always use stress us for here?"

Royalties allegedly causes issues among Psquare brothers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Stella Dimorkorkus claimed the brothers' problems started after Peter approached his twin Paul and their elder brother Jude Okoye with a business proposal.

The report stated that a company approached Peter to acquire the group's music catalogue but on one condition.

When the company demanded back-end access to the group's royalties from 2007, it was found that Jude Okoye had been embezzling the duo's money through a shell company.

Source: Legit.ng