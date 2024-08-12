Controversial TikToker and comic Oloba Salo has sparked mixed reactions online with some of his recent comments about Naira Marley and the late Mohbad

During a recent Live session, Salo lambasted Naira Marley for dropping multiple songs within the space of 12 months after the passing of his former signee, Mohbad

He accused Naira Marley of having a hand in the death of Mohbad, and yet he gets to walk around freely without any repercussion

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Content creator and comedian Ojesanmi Afeez, better known as Oloba Salo, has stirred mixed reactions with some of his recent comments about Street-pop artist Naira Marley and his former signee Mohbad.

In a viral clip, Salo called out Naira Marley and accused him of being a killer. He noted that the soul of the late singer Mohbad was yet to settle before Naira Marley returned to making music.

Nigerian comic Oloba Salo calls out Naira Marley over Mohbad's death again. Photo credit: @funnyhorje/@iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Salo said in the clip that Naira Marley would never be remembered well in the Nigerian music industry after what he did to Mohbad.

"It is almost a year" - Salo lamented

The content creator lamented that it is almost a year since Mohbad passed away, yet his body lies lifeless at a morgue.

Oloba Salo lamented that if Naira Marley had been a good person, Mohbad would have been buried by now.

The TikToker further noted that Mohbad had barely died, and within months, Naira Marley was back in the studio making music instead of him to take time away to mourn his former signee.

Watch Oloba Salo's video below:

Netizens react as Salo drags Naira Marley

See some of the reactions that trailed Oloba Salo's video:

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"E no go better for Marlians, awon apayan."

@i_am_olamii:

"May God punish Sam Larry."

@folagold72:

"Marlains as a whole will Neva knw peace."

@vivelabelle99:

"Salo may ur days be long..Konibaje omo logo."

@ewatomi.xx:

"When mohbad said why is naira going down una think say na play play."

@moh__fuvkin_bad:

"I con dey like salo,the guy get mouth."

@imole_rhymes:

"Everyone in that Marlian music can never have peace and peace is far from all of them."

@cruisepappydrizzy:

"A lot Don’t know that moh signing caused issue between zanku and marley."

@deejaah_wears:

"Even though I’m not salo fan but I support you on this."

@glowreey203:

"The spirt of mohbad is fighting."

Area Boys steal Salo's money & car

Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had lamented about a sad experience he had with some hoodlums.

In a trending video, Salo, who looked distraught, claimed that the boys made away with his money and car.

Some fans found his predicament hilarious as they teased him about it.

Source: Legit.ng